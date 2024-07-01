Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock to star in 'Sirens' series

Los Angeles [US], July 1 : Actors Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, and Meghann Fahy will be seen sharing screen space in the new series titled 'Sirens'.

As per Deadline, the upcoming Netflix project hails from "Maid" creator Molly Smith Metzler and is based on her play 'Elemeno Pea'.

The show centres on Devon, who thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell.

Michaela's cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells' lavish beach estate, the show is billed as an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

Fahy plays Devon DeWitt, who is on a downward spiral back in her hometown. She is funny, resilient, and fiercely protective especially of her younger sister Simone, played by Alcock. Sharp and charming, Simone has hit the jackpot working as a personal assistant to a billionaire.

Moore plays Michaela Kell, a philanthropist and animal activist who runs island high society and is the wife to billionaire Peter Kell. Her relationship with her assistant, Simone, seems too close for comfort.

More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

