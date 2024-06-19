Julianne Moore to play art restorer in TV series based on documentary 'The Lost Leonardo'

Washington [US], June 19 : Actor Julianne Moore, who is known for her works in 'Nine Months' and 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park', is all set to star in a new TV series based on the 2021 documentary 'The Lost Leonardo', playing the role of an art restorer, Dianne Modestini, reported Deadline.

It tells the story of a crumbling painting depicting Christ in the Renaissance called Salvador Mundi. The painting was restored and found to possibly be the final work of Leonardo Da Vinci around the time the master painter did the Mona Lisa.

Moore will play the role of Dianne Modestini, an art restorer who finds something special in the painting and painstakingly restored it.

The film is full of many twists, turns and conflicts between the restoration and sale of the painting. There were several questions which are associated with the painting.

Dianne Modestini, married to a legendary art restorer, took on the challenging project. While many claimed that visible paint was hers, Modestini finds certain features that hint to the fact it's a masterpiece by Da Vinci.

The documentary features many eccentric characters. The series will explore whether 'The Lost Leonardo' is a major art discovery or a significant scam.

Apart from playing Modestini, Oscar-winner Moore will be the executive producer. She is also known for starring in the hit series 'Mary and George' and was nominated for a Golden Globe for the 2023 Todd Hayes film 'May December'.

It is directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, whose credits also include the American spy thriller TV series 'Rabbit Hole' and the American drama miniseries 'WeCrashed', and they also will executive produce under their Zaftig Films banner along with partner Charlie Gogolak.

Gillian Weeks, who created the series and wrote the pilot episode, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The documentary is produced by Christoph Jorg and Andreas Dalsgaard, reported Deadline.

