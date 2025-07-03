Julie Bowen says she thought 'Happy Gilmore 2' makers would replace her with "younger woman"

Washington DC [US], July 3 : Actress Julie Bowen was surprised when the makers asked her to return for 'Happy Gilmore 2', reported Variety.

She recently appeared on the 'Inside of You' podcast, where she shared that she was certain about being replaced as the love interest for Adam Sandler's titular golfer by a younger actress in the 'Happy Gilmore' sequel.

"I didn't think they'd bring me back at all," Bowen said, adding, "I mean, who am I supposed to be? He's got to have a younger woman in this one, 'Happy Gilmore 2'," reported Variety.

Bowen shared that she was not sure about being part of the first film, in which she played the character of Virginia Venit, the pro golf tour's public relations director. However, she thought that the makers would opt for a "hot girl" to play the part, reported Variety.

"I read and they were relieved," she added. "They were visibly relieved. I go, 'What's going on?' They're like, 'Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.' And I was like, 'That's a bad thing?'"

The cast who have joined the 'Happy Gilmore' team include Margaret Qualley, Eric Andre, Sunny Sandler, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Eminem and Travis Kelce.

Bowen said she has less screentime in "Happy Gilmore 2" than in the original. Even so, she said her co-star, Adam Sandler, keeps encouraging her not to de-emphasise her importance, reported Variety.

'Happy Gilmore 2' releases on Netflix July 25.

