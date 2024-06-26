July 2024 Blockbuster Lineup: Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'

The month of July is filled with Blockbuster films, we have lineup of highly anticipated films which will be full on emotional roller costar ride. From Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' to Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' here is the list of films which will be hitting theaters in July 2024.

Sarfira: Film featuring Akshay Kumar in lead role is all set to hit theaters on July 12. This film is very crucial for Akshay as his previous two films didn't do that great on box-office. The film features a strong supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas. The story is crafted by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues penned by Pooja Tolani.

Kill: Thriller film featuring Raghv Juyal is all set to release on July 5. Leaving behind his good boy image, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has turned grey for his upcoming film Kill, where he will portray the “ruthless and menacing” antagonist named Fani, whom he said "nobody saw coming" from him. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is an action thriller that unfolds during a train journey to the national capital. It features a pair of commandos who face an army of invading bandits led by Raghav’s character, Fani.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starring film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is all set to release on July 5. The unique musical love story is an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023.

Hindustani 2: The sequel to Indian (1996), Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Film is set to hit theaters on July 12.

Accident Or Conspiracy Godhra: This drama is based on the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train fire in Gujarat, India, which later led to the 2002 Gujarat riots. This film also features Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ranvir Sheroy.

The UP Files: A spine-chilling, never told before story - revealing a dangerous conspiracy that has been going across the state. The U P Files is a compilation of the true stories of Uttar Pradesh when U P CM Yogi Aadityanath comes into action. Film will release on July 12.

Bad Newz: After the success of Good Newz makers are back with another comedy film is all set to hit theaters on July 19. This film features Vicky Kaushal, Animal fame Triptii Dimri.