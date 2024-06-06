Junaid Khan-starrer ‘Maharaj’ went through 30 writing drafts, 100-plus narrations

Mumbai, June 6 Director Siddharth P Malhotra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Maharaj’, which stars the debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, has shared that the film went through multiple writing drafts before the script was locked.

On Thursday, the director took to his Instagram and shared an appreciation post for the writers of the film. Sharing a collage of pictures, he penned a long note in the caption.

He wrote: “My film ‘Maharaj’ releases on June 14. It’s been an uphill journey and still is for a film we all are super super proud of and you all will see soon. It begins with the writing - a writer is and for me always the highest level of importance in filmmaking. If they aren’t there to give me a blueprint to follow. No filmmaker can stand and add his or her vision.”

He recollected heading back from a series pitch when director Vipul Mehta narrated this idea of a play he directed.

Siddharth wrote: “I requested him a day later to allow me to direct it and you write it and be there with me to guide me and he graciously agreed and he got his team with Abhinay and Prarthi and we began on the script. In a parallel timeline I had heard so much about @snehadesaiofficial as an actress and playwright so I went to watch the Gujarati play and was more than spellbound by her performance and writing.”

He said that the film went through a rigorous 28 to 30 drafts as the material was so much.

“Post which we have done over a 100 narrations where the writers have given their blood, sweat and very valuable time. Sneha graciously agreed to help me also train my actors in the lingo and be there on set. Thank you to my most amazing writing team. This film is because you are always grateful to the writing team #writers #gratitude #respect,” he said.

The director also revealed how Sneha was always there and also helped train the actors on the sets with the lingo.

The film, based on Saurabh Shah’s eponymous book, also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh among others. ‘Maharaj’ will drop on Netflix on June 14.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor