Jurassic World: Rebirth Gets First-Ever Hindi Premiere in Jaipur

In a historic moment for Indian cinema audiences, Universal Pictures, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery India, has announced the first-ever Hindi premiere of a Hollywood blockbuster — Jurassic World: Rebirth. The grand event is scheduled for July 3 at the historic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, a venue renowned for its cultural significance and rich cinematic heritage. This premiere is a notable milestone, commemorating 31 years since Jurassic Park became the first Hollywood film to be dubbed in Hindi back in 1994.

The event promises to be a spectacular celebration, hosting over 1,000 attendees including media, fans, digital creators, and celebrities. The iconic Raj Mandir Cinema will be transformed with interactive dinosaur-themed installations, engaging photo zones, and immersive decorations that bring the prehistoric world to life. Digital star Nagma Mirajkar will host the evening, with special appearances by popular internet personality Ashish Chanchlani and other influencers, adding excitement to the occasion. Bringing a nostalgic touch to the event, veteran dubbing director Ashim Samanta—who directed the original 1994 Hindi dub of Jurassic Park—returns to oversee the Hindi adaptation of Jurassic World: Rebirth. His involvement adds a sense of continuity and authenticity for longtime fans of the franchise.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Pictures India, highlighted the cultural importance of the premiere: “This is more than just a premiere — it’s a historic commitment to our Indian audience and a meaningful celebration of cinematic evolution. By premiering Jurassic World: Rebirth exclusively in Hindi at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, we honor the legacy of the past while celebrating the enthusiasm of today’s fans.”Directed by Emmy Award-winner Gareth Edwards, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. Set in a remote equatorial region where dinosaurs still roam, Jurassic World: Rebirth embarks on a thrilling new adventure exploring how these ancient creatures may hold the key to a groundbreaking medical discovery. Jurassic World: Rebirth will roar into theaters worldwide on July 4.