"Just be honest and enjoy yourself": Ahan Shetty shares father Suniel Shetty's advice ahead of 'Border 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, expressed gratitude for his role in the upcoming sequel of 'Border', calling it an opportunity to carry forward his father's legacy in the movie. He also shared his father's advice ahead of 'Border 2' shoot.

The grand teaser launch of Border 2 was held in Mumbai today and was attended by the lead cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and others.

While addressing the media, Ahan Shetty highlighted the emotional and professional connection between the first and second instalments of Border, describing that the film is not just another project for him but a continuation of his father's cinematic legacy.

Suniel Shetty played a prominent role in the first part of Border.

When asked about receiving the opportunity to star in Border 2, Ahan Shetty said, " I would like to say that I am grateful for this opportunity. First of all, working with Varun sir. Sunny sir, an absolute legend who did Border 1 with my father (Suniel Shetty). So, I am also carrying that legacy forward."

The actor also admitted to feeling the inevitable weight of expectations from the audience after his father, Suneil Shetty, delivered a blockbuster performance in the first part.

"There is a certain type of pressure. That pressure will always be there. But as they say, a father is a father. So, if I can even be 10% of what my father was in that film. I think I will be able to do the character justice," said Ahan Shetty.

The 'Tadap' actor also shared the advice he recieved from his father to prioritise authenticity over performance pressure, and to stay true to his character in the film.

While sharing the advice from his father, Ahan Shetty said, "Just be honest with your role. Be honest with your character and just have fun. I would like to say that the first one or two days, I was petrified on set. I mean, my hands were shaking. Just being part of such a big film. I came to Tadap 4 years ago. I had a long gap. But again, like Papa had said. Just be honest. Just be yourself. Enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. Or, don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important."

Meanwhile, the much-awaited teaser of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' was unveiled on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the action-packed war drama.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battle sequences and the courage of Indian soldiers who fought to defend the nation.

It also highlights the emotional journeys of the characters, including moments of love, family bonds, and sacrifice.

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol, setting a patriotic tone. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty are seen in gripping combat sequences, reflecting the bravery and resilience of the Indian armed forces.

Fans also get glimpses of the characters' personal struggles and relationships amidst the chaos of war.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and is slated to release on January 23, 2026.

