"Just call me a Bird-of-Paradise": Zeenat Aman stuns in new photoshoot in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, often referred to as the 'Queen of Instagram', has wowed fans with her latest photoshoot in Goa.

The actress on Tuesday, Zeenat took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures where the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress can be seen wearing a striking outfit, featuring a beautiful gown paired with a Zebra print cape.

Along with the pictures, Zeenat shared details about her collaboration with designer Tania Alfonso Fadte.

"Just call me a Bird-of-Paradise. Born to be flamboyant and ever-ready to take wing...As a self-professed home-bird, there is something just so wonderful about home-brewed ideas and projects," read her Instagram post.

The actress also revealed that she did her own hair and makeup during the shoot, battling Goa's humidity.

"Any flaws in the pictures are of my making - I did my own hair and makeup, while fighting a losing battle with the humidity!" the actress wrote.

Talking about Zeenat Aman's work front, the veteran actress will be next seen in The Royals.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The actress became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana' and 'Dharam Veer'.

