"Just can't believe this news...": SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson's untimely demise

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 : The untimely demise of 'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson has left director SS Rajamouli in extreme shock.

Mourning Ray's death, Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1660829661314818048?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Rajamouli also shared a BTS image with Ray from the sets of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR'. Ray breathed his last on Sunday in Italy. He was 58. The cause of his death is not known at the moment.

Ram Charan, who worked with Ray in 'RRR', also paid his condolences after learning about the unfortunate news.

"Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever," Charan tweeted.

https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1660917653517778944?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Ray played a negative role in SS Rajamouli's period action drama film 'RRR' and received massive responses for his performance. He was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's 'Thor' franchise and Othere in 'Vikings.' He also had voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series 'The Clone Wars' and 'Rebels' and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney+'s upcoming 'The Mandalorian' spinoff 'Ashoka.'

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Ray was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and telefilms. His first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama 'The Theory of Flight.' We went on to land roles in such features as Antoine Fuqua's 'King Arthur' (2004), Lexi Alexander's 'Punisher: War Zone' (2008), the Hughes Brothers' 'The Book of Eli' (2010) and Adam McKay's 'The Other Guys' (2010).

