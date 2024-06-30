"Just emotions and pride": Ritika Sajdeh's post about India's T20 World Cup win goes viral

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : Like several million others, Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, got emotional after witnessing the Men in Blue clinching the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados on Saturday.

She cheered for Team India from the stands along with her daughter Samaira. Following the win, Rohit walked to the Indian dugout to meet Ritika and daughter Samaira and the family shared an emotional moment.

A few hours after the thrilling finale, Ritika also took to social media and hailed Team India over their massive effort.

"No words.... Just emotions and pride! So much to say but can't find the words yet..... These boys, this team," she wrote.

During the post-match press conference, Rohit announced his retirement from T20I format.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of the match, Rohit said that it was the perfect situation for him to retire from the shortest cricket format.

"Whenever I feel inside what is right, I try and do that, that has been my nature when I captained the team as well. What I feel inside is what I want to do. I don't think a lot about the past and future... I didn't think that I would retire from T20 but such a situation came and I thought it was the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the World Cup and saying goodbye," Rohit said.

He accepted that it was a big challenge to play in all three formats since it was difficult to adapt quickly.The 37-year-old added that he enjoyed batting and leading the side in all the formats of cricket.

"It is a big challenge to play all 3 formats let alone captaining it. For us and players it is difficult to adapt quickly. You have to work on the technical aspects and batsmanship. In T20, you have to play different shots from the start because I do the opening... it is also fun to play different formats... I enjoyed batting and captaincy in all the formats...," he added.

