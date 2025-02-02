'Just Google Me': Neil Nitin Mukesh Recalls Being Questioned About His Indian Nationality at New York Airport

Neli Nitin Mukesh who is one of the popular actors in Bollywood industry. 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Golmaal Again', and 'New York' are some of the popular movies of him. Actor recently shared that he went through a shocking incident where his nationality as Indian was questioned.

Actor recently opened up about an unsettling experience at a New York airport, where he was detained and questioned about his nationality. The actor, revealed in an interview with Mashable India that immigration officers refused to believe he was Indian, despite holding an Indian passport.

In an interview, he recounted a humorous incident: “While filming in New York, I was detained at the airport. Officials didn’t believe I had an Indian passport or that I was Indian, resulting in significant media coverage. They wouldn’t let me explain.” The situation escalated as officials interrogated him without allowing a response. Neil shared that he was held for nearly four hours before he could clarify his identity.

"I asked them to Google me."

After four hours, when they finally asked what he wanted to say, he simply replied, "Just Google me." They were so embarrassed that they began asking about his legacy, as well as his grandfather and father. Neil Nitin Mukesh hails from a notable lineage of musicians and actors. His grandfather, the legendary Mukesh, was a renowned playback singer in Indian cinema, while his father, Nitin Mukesh, also made a significant mark as a playback singer.

Talking about his films Neil was last seen in action comedy titled 'Hisaab Barabar', directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film, featuring R Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid, follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions that reveal deeper systemic corruption. It is currently streaming on ZEE5.