"Just pride, strength and..." Preity Zinta donates huge amount to Army Wives Welfare Association

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Actor and co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the Indian Army's South Western Command.

Her contribution comes days after the launch of India's Operation Sindoor, which was initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were brutally killed by Pak-sponsored terrorists.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress, on Sunday, took to her Instagram to share a video from the event, where she is seen addressing army families. In her speech, she praised both the soldiers and their families for their courage and strength.

"Humari Bhartiya Sena, parakrami nahi, bohot bahadur bhi hain, but usse zyada bahadur aur parakrami in sabke parivaar waale hain. Yeh toh ek bohot chhoti bhet hain humari taraf se," she said during her address.

Along with the video, she posted a lengthy caption where she spoke about her emotional experience at the event. She described her visit to the South Western Command auditorium and how deeply moved she was by the stories and sacrifices of the soldiers and their families.

A part of her caption read, "As I drove towards the auditorium in the South Western Command of the Indian Army, I saw posters of army officers and jawans at regular intervals, who had won various bravery awards. Some laid down their lives for our country, while others came back with scars from the battlefield. These men were husbands, sons, brothers, and fathers. They are part of our armed forces, and they gave up their today for our tomorrow!"

"At the event, I met the women who would miss these men every day and every moment of their lives. I met their kids and saw their smiles. There were no complaints, and no tearsjust pride, strength, and sacrifice. There was so much bravery in that auditorium, it humbled me beyond words. It was truly my honor to share the stage with these Veer Naris and their families," it added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

