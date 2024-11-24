"Just teaching my young bloke ": Chris Hemsworth teaches his son backflip technique

Washington [US], November 24 : Actor Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of his mentoring skills as he taught one of his twin sons how to do a backflip, reported People.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Hemsworth can be seen showing how to kick off the stunt, "Just teaching my young bloke the true technique on how to backflip. Kinda like yoda/skywalker #haterswillsayitsfake," he wrote in the caption.

"Straight up. Off you go. Just like I showed you," he told the 10-year-old boy before stepping aside and letting him try to do it himself.

"Hemsworth's son swayed his arms back before taking off and executing the backflip, but his head almost touched the ground halfway through. "Sick," the proud dad commented, before showing the boy a technique to get more height", reported People.

"One adjustment, right? You want to do this," Hemsworth said, adding, "See, like that. That's what you want to do, okay?"

Hemsworth's three children are daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky have earlier also shown interest in their dad's stunts.

Last year, the 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' star shared that his kids were fans of the stunts he did in the film. "My kids love it, my kids love it," he said.

"My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff," he added. "And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate," reported People.

