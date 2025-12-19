Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Now,” Says Ananya Panday on Her Plans for the Next Two–Three Years

Fans can’t wait to witness Ananya Panday light up the big screen yet again. From her screen presence from the latest ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ trailer to the buzz around the new songs, audiences are loving every glimpse they’ve seen so far. With each appearance, Ananya seems to be growing more confident, more versatile and more rooted in her craft—leaving fans eager to see how the film will unfold.

Recently, when Ananya was asked about where she sees herself over the next two to three years, the actor spoke candidly about her journey so far, her hunger to evolve and her desire to keep pushing her own boundaries as an artiste. Opening up about her mindset, she shared: “There’s so much to do. I feel like I’m just starting out. I feel like I’ve just like touched the tip of the iceberg. I feel like people are seeing me in a very different light from when I started out and I’m really excited for that because you know there’s so much more that’s happening and I think it’s a really exciting time to be an actor as well because of OTT there’s a different kind of cinema going on, even with the kind of films that we’re making there’s just so much to do like there’s so many genres I’ve not even entered. I’ve not done a biopic, I’ve not done some action, I’ve not done anything in sports, I’ve not done a horror genre. I’ve like a proper rom-com coming out, I have a film that’s romantic hardcore love story coming out next year. So there’s just so much to do. There’s so much to do with every film you learn so much. Hopefully, in the next 2- 3 years, I still want to be at the top of my game the way that the best actor that I can possibly be. You know when I started out success looked very different. And it like I wanna be seen on posters and everything and ofcourse all of that is still there and you want to do it and you get excited about it. But I think for me my goal has shifted towards being a better actor and focusing on that. Im hungry for the craft.”

Known for constantly challenging herself, Ananya has been consciously stepping into newer spaces with each project. From experimenting with varied roles to now gearing up for a fresh rom-com alongside Patrick, the actor is clearly in no mood to slow down. With several genres still left for her to explore, audiences are excited to see just how far she’s willing to go—and what unexpected sides of her talent they’ll get to witness next.