"Justice and truth will shine": Justin Baldoni's mother Sharon defends son amid sexual harassment lawsuit from Blake Lively

Washington [US], January 26 : Sharon Baldoni, mother of director and actor Justin Baldoni, has spoken out publicly for the first time in defence of her son amid his ongoing legal battle with his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively.

Lively, who filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, has accused the director of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the upcoming 2024 film.

In an Instagram post, Sharon expressed her unwavering support for Justin, who turned 41 on January 24.

"Happy Birthday Justin," she wrote, accompanying the message with a throwback photo of the two.

"Remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of Jane The Virgina moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born, and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew," she wrote.

Sharon continued to reflect on the emotional significance of the moment after the 'Jane The Virgin' finale, noting, "Sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives. A happy, loving, and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities."

She further emphasized her belief in her son's character, adding, "Life has its moments and also its surprises as you keep your integrity through it all, Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFMlAZWxvZ3/?img_index=1

Sharon's post came after Justin's wife, Emily Baldoni, also shared her birthday tribute to her husband.

Emily posted a sweet message on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple kissing by the ocean while holding their children, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7.

"Happy birthday my love," Emily wrote. "Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I'd choose you again and again."

Recently, Justin was seen spending time with his family in Hawaii, where he was photographed carrying a surfboard.

Blake Lively's lawsuit alleges that she and other cast and crew members of 'It Ends With Us' experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behaviour" from Baldoni on set, as per E! News.

She further accuses him of retaliating against her by working with a crisis PR team to harm her reputation.

In response, Justin Baldoni has denied all allegations. Through his legal team, he has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, according to E! News.

As per E! News, the lawsuit includes claims of extortion, defamation, and other alleged wrongful actions, accusing Lively and her team of orchestrating a "vile smear campaign."

Blake Lively's legal team, however, has dismissed Baldoni's countersuit, calling it "another chapter in the abuser playbook" and asserting that the lawsuit is part of a larger attempt to discredit Lively's allegations of sexual harassment.

They characterized the legal move as an act of retaliation against Lively's accusations.

