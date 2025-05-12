Justin Baldoni breaks social media silence amid legal battle with Blake Lively; shares post on Mother's day for wife, mum

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni, who is currently dealing with a legal battle with his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively, didn't miss a chance to celebrate Mother's Day. The actor shared a beautiful message for the two most important women in his lifehis wife, Emily, and his mother, Sharon.

On Sunday, Baldoni took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which he can be seen smiling with his wife, kids, and mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJiEzv5ySmN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother's Day to all."

Baldoni and Emily, who is also an actress, have been married since 2013 and are parents to two childrenMaiya and Maxwell.

Earlier this year, Emily shared a birthday message for Baldoni on Instagram: "Happy birthday, my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I'd choose you again and again."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFO_WvNxT4f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Baldoni's mother, Sharon, also expressed her support through a touching post amid his ongoing battle with Lively.

"Life has its moments and also its surprises as you keep your integrity through it all, justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know!" the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFMlAZWxvZ3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

According to People, Lively, in December, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others, accusing them of extortion and defamation.

The trial is currently set for March 2026.

