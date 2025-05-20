Justin Baldoni is "staying positive" despite legal battle with Blake Lively: Source

Los Angeles [US], May 20 : Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni is staying close to his family and faith as he deals with a legal dispute involving his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

A family friend of Baldoni told PEOPLE that he and his wife Emily are going through a tough time but are sticking together.

Baldoni, known for Jane the Virgin and his recent film It Ends With Us, has been "leaning on a tight circle of loyal friends," said the friend.

"The lawsuit drama is causing stress for both of them, but their marriage is solid, and they are actually closer than ever."

The friend also revealed that Baldoni, despite all the pressure, is trying to stay positive and "believes things will work out for the best."

According to PEOPLE, the legal fight began in December 2024 when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni. In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others, accusing them of extortion and defamation.

The trial is currently set for March 2026.

