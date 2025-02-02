Justin Baldoni launches website to share his side in Blake Lively legal battle

Los Angeles [US], February 2 : The legal fight between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken a new turn as Baldoni has launched a website to share his side of the dispute, linking to legal documents and a timeline of events related to their ongoing lawsuit, according to People.

The website, titled "Lawsuit Info," was made public on February 1. It includes a 168-page timeline of messages, emails, and other communications, some of which were earlier unseen.

The move follows Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in December 2024, where she accused them of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied these allegations and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation and extortion.

Among the newly publicized messages is an alleged text from Lively discussing a scene rewrite in April 2023, according to People. She allegedly wrote, "if you knew me (in person) longer you'd have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It's my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth...."

Another message from February 2023 allegedly shows Reynolds texting Baldoni, "I'm excited for you to work together. I'm excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. ... I happen to adore you, Justin."

Lively's team has pushed back against Baldoni's online strategy, calling it an attempt to sway public opinion. They have requested a gag order to keep the case within the legal system, arguing that the leaked information could influence a future jury. Baldoni's team, however, claims Lively started the media attention by allegedly sharing her initial complaint with The New York Times.

A pre-trial conference is set for February 3, with the full trial scheduled for March 2026.

