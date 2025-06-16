Justin Bieber addresses his "anger issues" in his latest post, says "I am broken"

Washington DC [US], June 16 : Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber admitted to being "broken" and having "anger issues." He shared an emotional message about how he "tried to do the work" his whole life to be like the person others wanted him to be; however, it made him "more angry."

He wrote,"People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself. I would have already? I know I am broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow the more focused on myself I am . Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I am exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?

Earlier, Justin Bieber vented his frustrations on social media after sharing a confrontational text message exchange with an unidentified friend who accused him of "lashing out."

"I will never suppress my emotions for someone," the pop star wrote, according to the screenshots posted via Instagram Sunday evening, reported Page Six.

"My anger is a response to pain I have been thru ," Bieber continued. "Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean." The "Love Yourself" singer's friend then responded, "I'm not used to someone lashing out at me. It's not that I don't see and feel your anger."

Bieber responded, "Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out." Though the Grammy winner said he enjoyed their "short-lived relationship," he went on to blast the unnamed text recipient, reported Page Six

"I wasn't kidding when I told u I didn't need u as a friend," Bieber said, pointing out that he has "good friends who will respect [his] boundaries." "This confirms u were the... I always thought u were," he added. He further opened up on his current state of mind as he shared the text conversation on his Instagram Story.

"Quit asking me if I'm okay," he wrote on top. "Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you because I know how hard life is for all of us. "It's hard. Letss [sic] encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another," reported Page Six.

Bieber concluded, "Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo."

The "Sorry" singer's PSA came days after he angrily confronted paparazzi who were waiting for him outside Soho House Malibu on Thursday night. "Not me today bro," Bieber told the shutterbugs while holding his arm over his face. "How do you think it's going with you in my f-king face? Get out of my.. face!," reported Page Six.

On Father's Day, he posted "I'm a dad that's not to be.... with"

He also shared multiple photos of his Father's Day gifts, including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, which retails for USD 38,000. He also received two Prada backpacks and a new Apple laptop.

"Happy daddy day to me u lil ho," he captioned the picture of the lavish gifts, reported People.

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. And baby Jack got in on the Father's Day celebrations, cuddling up to mom Hailey as he showed off his piano skills.

