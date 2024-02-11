Justin Bieber arrives in Vegas with Kardashians ahead of Usher's Super Bowl show

Los Angeles [US], February 11 : Pop star Justin Bieber was spotted walking into a Las Vegas hotel with several members of the Kar Jenner clan on Saturday evening ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, as per Page Six.

He wore baggy blue pants, a voluminous navy puffer coat, and a white beanie adorned with a black palm tree.

The 'Lonely' singer was carrying a brown Louis Vuitton dog carrier with yellow branding on it. It mirrored the one he carried about Studio City, California, in November 2023.

He arrived with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, who were spotted walking off their private plane earlier on Saturday.

He and the Kardashians have been friends for more than a decade, and he's married to Kendall's best friend, Hailey Bieber, as per Page Six.

Bieber was spotted after TMZ revealed that Usher, the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII, was in direct contact with him about making a special appearance on stage during the show.

Fans may recall that Usher coached a young Bieber when Scooter Braun discovered him in 2008. The pair worked together on Bieber's 2010 single 'Somebody to Love.'

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has taken a hiatus from the stage in recent years, but he shocked fans on February 1 by performing a few of his hits at Drake's Toronto club, History.

Earlier this week, Usher, 45, hinted that he will most likely bring someone he has previously collaborated with to the stage with him for the halftime show.

"I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records, so that gave me the greatest point of reference," he said during a Thursday morning press conference hosted by Apple Music.

"I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers - whether we have collaborated together or rather they've had moments of their own," he added, hinting that there may be more than one special guest.

Throughout his decades-long career, Usher has worked with a variety of musicians, including Lil Wayne, Jeezy, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Alica Keys, and many others.

TMZ said that Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Alicia Keys are expected to surprise fans, though none of the performers have confirmed their participation.

Page Six earlier reported that the eight-time Grammy winner, Usher wanted to include pole dancers and dancers on roller skates in his presentation.

Usher has been named as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII in September 2023.

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," he said in a statement at the time.

"I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

