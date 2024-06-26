Justin Bieber cradles Hailey Bieber's baby bump in new post

Washington [US], June 26 : Justin Bieber who is expecting his first child with wife Hailey, left fans in awe as he dropped an adorable picture with his wife.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Justin shared a heartfelt black and white photo of him and his wife, Hailey.

The picture, captured on a boat on a lake, shows Justin kissing Hailey while cradling her baby bump.

Hailey is seen in a black bikini and checkered bucket hat, while Justin sports patterned shorts, a life jacket, and a backward cap.

Justin's Instagram post also included a series of photos: a shirtless Justin in a kitchen with a bag of chips, their dog Piggy Lou enjoying a bone on a cream-colored couch, two photos from a golf course, another snap of their pup, a water scene, and a picture of colorful flowers.

This family-centric post follows Hailey's appearance at a Rhode pop-up launch event in New York City on Sunday, June 23.

The beauty brand founder shared several images from the event on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump in a custom LaQuan Smith dress and a Magda Butrym blazer. "rh[?]de pocket sized pop up in NYC. ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! love you so much! @rhode," Hailey captioned her post on Monday, June 24.

Since announcing their pregnancy on May 9 via a joint Instagram post featuring a video of their vow renewal, Hailey has been updating fans about her pregnancy journey.

In the announcement video, Hailey wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress and a lace headpiece that also served as a veil.

A representative for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE last month that she is over six months pregnant.

Following the pregnancy announcement, a source told PEOPLE that the news brought immense joy to the couple. "Everyone is excited for them," the source said. "They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."

Justin and Hailey, who married in a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018, held a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019, in front of 154 guests.

