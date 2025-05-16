Justin Bieber not among 'Diddy' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed, says singer's spokesperson

Washington [US], May 16 : A spokesperson for Justin Bieber has publicly addressed circulating rumours alleging the pop star's involvement in the legal proceedings surrounding music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, firmly denying any connection between Bieber and the disturbing accusations facing Combs.

The statement comes as Combs faces serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution, according to E! News.

Amid online speculation, some users suggested that Bieber may have been connected to or victimised by Combs, prompting his team to respond.

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," Bieber's representative said in a statement released on May 15.

"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," Bieber's representative said, according to E! News.

The clarification underscores Bieber's support for victims while distancing him from the legal case involving the 55-year-old hip-hop entrepreneur.

While Bieber and Combs have crossed paths publicly in the past, appearing together on talk shows and in online videos, there is no evidence suggesting that the singer was involved in or affected by the misconduct currently under investigation.

Their interactions date back to the early stages of Bieber's career. In a 2009 vlog on Bieber's YouTube channel, Combs made comments about spending time with the then-teen pop sensation, and said, "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream," as quoted by E! News.

A later appearance in 2011 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured a joking exchange where Combs teased Bieber about their time together, remarks that have since resurfaced in light of the trial.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 following a federal investigation into his alleged involvement in organising and facilitating coercive, drug-fueled sex parties, reportedly known as "freak offs."

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. In his defence, Combs' attorney stated during opening arguments on May 12 that the artist "will not own the things he did not do," dismissing sensationalised aspects of his personal lifestyle, such as his use of baby oil, as irrelevant to the charges, E! News reported.

