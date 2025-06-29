Justin Bieber shares adorable pics of Baby Jack in Toronto Maple Leafs jersey

Washington [US], June 29 : Justin Bieber's little bundle of joy, son Jack Blues, who is just 10 months old, seems to be already following in his dad's hockey-loving footsteps!

The 31-year-old singer posted several pictures from a lakeside family vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber and their 10-month-old. In the photos, little Jack is seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey, a nod to Justin's favorite NHL team, reported People.

Jack's jersey had the name of Auston Matthews, the team's captain. The proud dad posted various shots of Jack in the jersey, along with blue socks and baggy jeans.

Justin, who now uses the Instagram handle @lilbieber, also shared a picture of Jack sitting in a field next to a soccer ball, suggesting that sports may become a big part of his life. In another photo, Jack is seen beside Hailey's hands, as the couple continues to keep their son's face off social media by only showing the back of his head.

The two welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 of last year. The couple, who first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger wedding celebration in 2019, have kept most details of their parenthood journey private.

After his birth, a source told PEOPLE, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor