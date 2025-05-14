Justin Bieber shares confusing Instagram videos about God, fishing

Los Angeles, May 14 Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance on his Instagram, and posted a series of 13 videos in his recent post.

The singer spoke about a wide range of topics, from faith and fishing to honor and integrity, in his recent Instagram post, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The two-time Grammy winner posted an Instagram carousel that included 13 different videos of him speaking directly to the camera with a filter that distorted his face and altered his voice to a higher pitch.

As per ‘People’, in his post, the 31-year-old musician opened with claims that he lived in Alaska from ages 17 to 19. He recalled “Alaska living”, and said he would “reel in” fish and could catch “a half a dozen on a good day”.

Bieber is from Canada and has never gone on record saying he lived in Alaska after rising to fame when he was 12 years old in 2009. He then started sharing a different train of thought, and beginning on slide three, as he said, “I don’t mean to get in between the stuff you got going on and the people around ya, it’s what we like to say, it’s no buena (sic)”.

“Question, you ask around, you say, ‘You’re worried about the what’”, he then said in a short clip on slide four. Then slide five featured him saying, “You’ve been hurt. You’ve been afraid. You have been shut down. But let me tell you a little something”, and the video seemingly continued on slide six. “G-o-d. Our boy Jesus, he’s got a plan, and he works all things together for Gucci”, he said, before clarifying, “Gucci is what we mean when we mean good”.

He then pivoted his sentiment and said, “They want to be like a rat, stealing your cheese. Running the little wheel, going crazy, trying to take away every last bit of your sanity”. On slide eight, he asked, “Are you tired of them telling you, ‘You must become like your older brother Marcus?’ ‘You must become like your older sister Helga?’ ‘You must become like so-and-so that you work with until you retire?’ And you say”, but the video cut out once more.

On slide nine, Bieber said, “I live by two things: loyalty and conviction. Now, let me tell you one thing about loyalty. I'm always there for the people that made me, because that's just the kind of guy”.

