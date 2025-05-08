Justin Bieber shares cryptic message on why love can be "exhausting"

Washington [US], May 8 : Justin Bieber shared his thoughts on the concept, writing in a series of cryptic Instagram Stories.

"Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing," adding, "It's a receiving thing," he continued. "Still find myself trying to earn love. And It's exhausting,' according to E! News.

Justin, who shares 8-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber, acknowledges that "I'm loved no matter what I do. "However, he admits that he still struggles with thinking that love is "deserved" from time to time.

"Made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times," he noted. "Also Made me feel more entitled at times," according to E! News.

He added, "It either makes us feel not good enough or that we're owed something. True love is freely given with no expectation."

In April, Justin Bieber opened up about his struggles, admitting that he feels "too flawed" for "God to utilise" him for something meaningful, but he continues to hold on to his faith.

The 30-year-old pop star took to his Instagram Story to post a note where he spoke about the doubts he faces every day and reflected on feelings of not being good enough. However, he said he still believes God uses him and others, no matter their flaws.

"Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day the same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us. Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life. I'm choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective, and not make my day about trying to prove myself," read his Instagram story.

Bieber earlier also has opened up about his mental and emotional health. Earlier in March this year, Bieber posted a long message in which he admitted that he felt like he was "drowning" and that he must strive to "let hate go."

The singer also used his Instagram Stories to open up about the times he has previously doubted himself, as per the outlet.

"People told me my whole life, 'Wow, Justin, you deserve that,' and I personally have always felt unworthy," Bieber posted.

"Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserved something, it made me feel sneaky, like, 'Damn, if only they knew my thoughts.'"

Justin, who welcomed son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 28, in August, first sparked concerns among fans over his health after they noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and behaviour in February.

