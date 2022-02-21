Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. Bieber's representative informed TMZ that the 'Baby' hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday (February 19) but "thankfully is feeling ok." He was scheduled to perform as part of his 'Justice World Tour' in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness. Reportedly, it is mild and Justin is feeling fine.

As part of his ongoing Justice World Tour, the social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same. "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," read a statement from the singer’s team. "The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," added the statement. The tour dates have been shifted to June 28 for now.

