Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Bieber get cozy during their mountain vacation

Los Angeles, Oct 13 Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber recently stepped out for a picturesque mountain vacation. And the two can’t keep away from each as love fills up the winter air.

In an Instagram post, Justin, 31, could be seen sharing a kiss with his wife, 28, with mountains and a glassy blue lake in the background, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The two were bundled up in coats and hats. Justin wore a tan fleece coat and a tan-and-white crocheted hat, while his wife wore a black leather jacket, a black baseball hat and sunglasses.

As per ‘People’, another sweet photo showed the couple spending time together in a rowboat on the lake. In her own Instagram post, Hailey shared photos of herself in the boat, looking off into the distance at the scenic view.

"Let’s go outside more”, she captioned her post, which was set to Shania Twain's ‘You're Still the One’. The couple's vacation comes several weeks after a source said how overcoming their "challenges" has strengthened Justin and Hailey's bond. The Biebers celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on September 13. They also marked their son Jack Blues' first birthday in August.

The source told ‘People’ in September, "They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates. Becoming parents has only deepened their bond, Jack is the center of everything for them”.

"Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty. They are both very focused. Justin's super grateful for his fans. He's hyped about Coachella. Hailey will be there, of course”, the source added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor