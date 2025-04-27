Justin Bieber's new album nears completion

Washington [US], April 27 : Justin Bieber is gearing up to complete his highly anticipated new album, sources close to the singer have revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pop sensation is planning to travel to a Nordic country to "vibe out" with musical collaborators and finalise his upcoming project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber has been hosting "jam sessions" at his Los Angeles home, bringing together talented artists like DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang, and Eddie Benjamin.

He has also collaborated with UK singer-songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins, among others.

These sessions have been instrumental in shaping the sound of his new album.

Bieber's recording contract with Def Jam Records calls for four more albums, and the label is eagerly awaiting the release of his new project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, with a proven track record of success, including 17 songs with over a billion streams on Spotify and eight No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Bieber's new album is expected to generate significant interest.

However, the release of the new album may be impacted by the unwinding of Bieber's business relationship with former manager Scooter Braun.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber has embarked on a new chapter, surrounded by a close-knit inner circle aligned with his vision.

