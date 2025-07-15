Justin, Hailey Bieber enjoy romantic boat night in Italy following his album release

Washington, DC [US], July 15 : Justin and Hailey Bieber are soaking in the summer vibes in Italy.

The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a couple of adorable moments from a peaceful evening boat ride with Hailey during their Italian getaway.

In the pictures, the two can be seen enjoying their time on the water. The first picture shows Justin and Hailey posing for the camera while sailing. Hailey, the founder of Rhode, wore a black-and-white gingham bikini top with a black sweater and gold hoop earrings. Justin leaned close to the lens, capturing only half of his face. He opted for a green-and-white plaid shirt paired with white pants and accessorized with hoop earrings, a necklace, and his usual nose ring.

Along with the pictures, Bieber simply added an Italian flag emoji in the caption of his post.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMD3t89IOnU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple are also celebrating the release of Justin's new album, 'Swag' , which also happens to be his first solo album in over four years.

The album touches on several personal themes, including rumors about the couple's relationship. In songs like "Walking Away," Justin also talks about sticking by Hailey through tough times and growing stronger together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor