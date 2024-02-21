Justin Timberlake announces release of emotional next song 'Drown'

Los Angeles [US], February 21 : Pop musician Justin Timberlake announced that a second single from his upcoming album 'Everything I Thought It Was' will be released this Friday, People reported.

He teased the new song, titled 'Drown,' and disclosed its release date by sharing an Instagram video.

In the video, the hitmaker debuted what appears to be an emotional ballad by playing several verses acoustically while sitting at the piano.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3hwNMpIBVC/

"It's about to break us / You showed me exactly who you are / And I should've believed it," Timberlake sang with his voice in its signature high register.

The musician continued crooning, "You left me alone out in the dark / With all of your demons / Got caught up in the tide / Of all the tears you cried / Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart / Sinking from the start / Should've never followed you this far / Now I'm in the deep end / And you let me drown / You didn't even try to save me."

The 'Mirrors' singer confirmed the release date in the caption and provided an update on his health, having previously shared on Instagram that he had contracted the flu, as per People.

"Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through," the former *NSYNC member wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/justintimberlake/reel/C25AMiIr1Yt/

"So excited for new music and everything coming this week."

'Drown' is the second song from Timberlake's upcoming sixth studio album, due out March 15 (via RCA). It follows the album's lead song, 'Selfish.'

In January, the Grammy winner announced that his long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Man of the Woods was on the way, and he offered fans a taste of the new record by releasing 'Selfish.'

The mid-tempo ballad incorporates R&B tones that are recognisable from Timberlake's early solo career and reveals his emotional side as he sings of loving someone so much that it causes envy.

In a January interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the 'SexyBack' singer revealed what listeners can anticipate from his first album in six years, describing the tunes as incredibly honest and introspective.

Timberlake also stated that he drew inspiration from his personal experiences. He revealed, "I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened. But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."

"I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work," Timberlake added.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the "Can't Stop This Feeling!" singer's new record came organically when he felt driven to return to the studio after taking a few years off to focus on his family.

Timberlake "just had this urge to create again," according to the insider. "It was time."

The insider said that he had "been fortunate to spend a lot of family time together in the past few years" with his wife of nearly 12 years, Jessica Biel, and his two sons, Silas and Phineas and simply felt pleased to record new music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor