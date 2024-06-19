Justin Timberlake arrested due to DWI, released from police custody

New York, June 19 Actor-singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.

According to police, the singer was observed late on Tuesday "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition" in New York.

Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain his lane, according to a police statement reported cnn.com.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, and Timberlake told police he "had one martini and followed my friends home," according to court records.

Court records indicated that Timberlake’s eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," and there was a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath.

An officer described Timberlake as "unable to divide attention," adding that "he had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet, and performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

Timberlake refused a chemical test three times, initially saying, "No, I’m not doing a chemical test."

The report contains details of his field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police.

He was also cited for running the stop sign and failing to stay in his lane, his attorney, Ed Burke, told CNN.

Timberlake was released without bail and has a court date scheduled for July 26.

Sag Harbor is a village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. Timberlake left the American Hotel in the area shortly before his arrest, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Timberlake is currently on tour with his most recent album, 'Everything I Thought It Was'. He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday.

The 43-year-old singer is married to producer and actor Jessica Biel. The two got married in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

