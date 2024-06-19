Justin Timberlake arrested on driving while intoxicated charges, released from police custody

New York [US], June 19 : American singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney, reported CNN.

According to police, the singer was observed around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," in Sag Harbor, New York.

Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain in his lane of travel, a statement from Sag Harbor Police reads, as per CNN.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, and Timberlake told police he "had one martini and I followed my friends home," according to court records.

His eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and there was a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming out from his breath, its alleged in court records.

A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer shared that the ace actor was "unable to divide attention," adding "he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake also rejected a chemical test three times, the first time saying, "No, I'm not doing a chemical test."

The report contains details of his field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police. He was also cited for running the stop sign and failure to keep in his lane, his attorney Ed Burke told CNN.

Timberlake was released without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26, said the Suffolk County district attorney's office. The appearance is expected to be virtual.

Sag Harbor is a village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. Timberlake left the American Hotel in the area shortly before the arrest, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Timberlake is currently on tour for his latest album, 'Everything I Thought It Was'. He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday.

Timberlake, 43, is married to producer and actor Jessica Biel. The couple married in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, reported CNN.

