Justin Timberlake cancels third tour show following back injury

Washington [US], December 1 : Justin Timberlake has cancelled another stop on his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after injuring his back. The singer, who has been battling health issues since October, announced the news to his fans over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Timberlake shared that his show in Oklahoma City on December 2 will not take place.

"I'm so sorry Oklahoma City... I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA, and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

He added, "Thank you for your support - y'all know I hate doing this," with a heart-hands emoji.

The cancellation follows earlier tour delays. According to Deadline, Timberlake postponed an October 8 show due to an undisclosed injury and rescheduled several dates in late October after suffering from bronchitis and laryngitis. Despite the setbacks, the singer is expected to resume his tour on December 4 at Houston's Toyota Center. Fans affected by the canceled show will receive refunds, as noted on his website.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Timberlake's first in five years and promotes his album Everything I Thought It Was, released earlier this year. The tour is scheduled to run through 2025, covering stops across the U.S., South America, Europe, and the U.K. Rescheduled dates from October have been moved to February.

This isn't the first time Timberlake has apologized to fans for health-related delays.

After the October 8 cancellation, he told fans, "I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve."

Timberlake has also faced personal challenges this year. In September, he entered a plea deal for a DWI charge, resulting in a $500 fine and 25 hours of community service, reported Deadline.

