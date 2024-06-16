Justin Timberlake shares heartfelt message for his sons on Father's Day

Washington [US], June 16 : Singer-songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake penned a heartfelt Father's Day message dedicated to his sons, reported People.

Celebrating the special day on Instagram, he posted pictures of his sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel and called the boys his "2 greatest gifts."

In one of the pictures, Timberlake can be seen posing with his son Sila. In the other, he held his younger boy on his shoulders while proudly looking up at him.

He wrote in the caption, "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys... to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

Timberlake then revealed exactly what he and his family are planning for the big day. "Now... for today: let's play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.."

"Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!," he concluded.

In an Instagram Reel, he disclosed that he was "officially whooped" during his most recent tour stop in Miami. "Back at it next weekend. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there," he said in the clip.

Biel discussed her first children's book, A Kids Book About Periods, earlier this month. The book aims to de-stigmatize menstruation for young readers. The producer and actress revealed how she's imparting that knowledge at home.

"My son and I read half of the book for the first time this morning, it was really cool to see him listening," said Biel of Silas.

"He would read a page and I would say, 'Okay, so this is what's happening.' And I said, 'Okay, this is the period. This happens to me every month. And it'll happen to people in school,' " she said.

Biel continued, "This was... The best part, is he kind of was like, 'Oh, that's weird.' I said, 'Yeah, it is kind of weird, but trust me, it's weird for me too. When it happens to me, it's still weird.'"

"And I said, 'Think about it. There's somebody at school that might have their period and they might need your help or support someday, and it's really going to be important for you to understand what's happening so you can help a friend if they need something,' " she concluded.

Earlier this year, Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he called his sons "both so cute," a sentiment that his longtime friend Fallon agreed with. "They're both so cute. You lucked out," Fallon said. "Yeah, you got a good kid." "They run our house. It's crazy," Timberlake admitted. "It's crazy," reported People.

