Jyothi Krisna calls 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu

Mumbai, July 8 It was believed that Pawan Kalyan's "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is a cinematic adaptation of a well-known folk legend, however, director Jyothi Krisna has now revealed that the film happens to be a rich fictional saga deeply rooted in Sanatana Dharma.

Krisna, who joined the project halfway, shared that "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is a divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu.

After coming on board, Krisna reimagined the narrative of the film, including spiritual symbolism to the drama.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker said that “Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is not just a historical warrior — he is a divine manifestation, a fictional character inspired by the combined energies of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

“We didn’t just want to tell a story; we wanted to create a legacy. Veera Mallu is that bridge between Shaivism and Vaishnavism, like Ayyappa Swamy", he added.

The title of the forthcoming swashbuckler film itself reflects the spiritual essence of the drama with Hari symbolizing Vishnu and Hara symbolizing Shiva. Sources close to the film further suggested that the protagonist (Played by Pawan Kalyan) is a force born from both Vishnu and Shiva.

The recently released trailer of the drama has been very well received by movie buffs.

Talking about his next, Krisna had told IANS that they shot "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" within 200 days.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," the director shared.

Starring Nidhi Aggarwal, Bobby Deol, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in important roles, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is expected to reach the audience on July 24.

