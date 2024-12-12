Jyothirmayi says OTT is the catalyst behind wider reach of content

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actress Jyothirmayi, whose psychological thriller film ‘Bougainvillea’, is set to release on OTT, has shared her opinion on the wider reach of the medium of OTT.

‘Bougainvillea’ is inspired by Lajo Jose’s 2019 novel ‘Ruthinte Lokam’, and follows the story of a family caught in a police investigation into the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala.

Talking about the film, Jyothirmayi said, "After a long break, it feels truly special to return with ‘Bougainvillea’, a film that has been very close to my heart. Reethu's character challenged me in ways I hadn't imagined, and I’m so grateful for the chance to work alongside such incredible talents as Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil”.

She further mentioned, “The film's success in theaters was deeply rewarding, and now, with its release on Sony LIV, I’m excited to see it reach a broader audience. The beauty of OTT is that it allows people from all over to experience the film, and I hope Bougainvillea resonates with viewers and creates lasting connections”.

The film is directed by Amal Neerad and co-written with Lajo Jose. It combines masterful storytelling with cinematic brilliance.

On exploring a new genre with the film, acclaimed director Amal Neerad shared, “‘Bougainvillea’ has been a deeply special project for me, offering the opportunity to explore an uncharted genre. Crafting this story required the perfect cast, and I’m incredibly grateful to the talented ensemble who brought their characters to life with such depth and authenticity. The overwhelming response in theaters was heartening, and I’m thrilled to now share the film with an even larger audience on Sony LIV”.

"This isn’t just a psychological thriller or a survival story—it’s an exploration of how a woman navigates both her mind and her circumstances to overcome the odds. I hope viewers connect with its emotional core and find something personal in the journey while watching it on the platform”, he added.

Jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, the film will drop on December 13 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor