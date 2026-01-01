K-Beauty's cult makeup brand Hince arrives in India via Reliance Retail's Tira

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : South Korean cult makeup brand Hince has entered the Indian market through Reliance Retail's beauty platform Tira. The brand is now available only on Tira, both online and at select stores.

Hince is known for its simple and modern makeup style. The brand focuses on makeup that looks natural and easy to wear. Its products are made to enhance natural beauty rather than cover it.

According to a press release, the brand is rooted in the philosophy of "mood-narrative makeup," offering sensorial textures and refined shades designed for everyday self-expression.

Indian customers can explore Hince's "cult-favourite product range" on Tira, including the Raw Glow Dewy Ball, a multi-use balm that gives a soft glow to the skin, and the Raw Glow Gel Tint, which gives a light colour with a fresh finish.

"The thoughtfully curated assortment reflects Hince's signature approach to skin-like makeup with a contemporary Korean edge," the release said.

"With this launch, Tira continues to expand its exclusive international brand lineup, bringing globally coveted beauty labels closer to Indian consumers through a seamless omnichannel experience. From discovery to delivery, beauty enthusiasts can now experience Hince's modern Korean makeup philosophy only on Tira," it added.

Launched by Reliance Retail, Tira is India's fastest-growing omni-channel beauty retail platform, reimagining how beauty is discovered and experienced. Integrating digital and physical worlds, Tira offers "a curated assortment of the finest global and homegrown brands - making it the ultimate destination for all things beauty".

With over 20 million app downloads, Tira provides a clutter-free, intuitive interface that allows customers to explore products and access the latest in beauty trends, expert tips, and tutorials, the release said.

The retail stores nationwide are designed to offer "an elevated, immersive shopping experience".

Tira's flagship store at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, spans over 6,200 sq. ft. and showcases the most prestigious global luxury brands alongside signature services available exclusively at the Tira Beauty Suite.

