K-Drama Star Choi Jung Woo, Known for Roles Like 'Doctor Stranger' and ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’, Dies at 68

South Korean star Choi Jung Woo who is known for his role in popular series like Doctor stranger, Legend of blue sea passes away at the age of 68. Bless ENT, the actors managing company has confirmed the news. They issued official statement which confirmed death news, however the cause of the death is unknown.

In the statement the company said, "Actor Choi Jung Woo has left this world. The specific cause of death has not been revealed yet," read the statement. He was reportedly battling depression and panic disorder. Choi Jung Woo began his career in theatre and then took on the role of supporting actor in movies and TV shows."

"His works also include The Secret Life of My Secretary, Soul Mechanic and Sisyphus: The Myth, among others. The funeral of the actor will be held at 10 AM (IST) on May 29 at Suwon Yeonhwa Cemetery," company added.