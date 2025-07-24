K-Drama Star Kang Seo-ha Passes Away at 31 After Long Battle With Cancer

First Love Again star Kang Seo Ha, one of the popular south Korean actor passed away at the age of 31-year-old. The death was confirmed by the Korean media, which said that the actress had been battling cancer for a long time. This news has sent shock ways in entire industry.

According to a KBJOOM report, his last rites will be held on Wednesday, July 16, in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. Jahan family members, close friends and some fans will be present. Kang Seo-ha's family member posted a tribute video on Instagram, reminiscing about her life. The caption expressed disbelief at her passing, noting her selflessness and concern for others despite her own suffering. It highlighted her appreciation even as she endured pain. He mourned her untimely departure, hoping she has found peace and freedom from pain.

Kang Seo-ha, known for her roles in 'Schoolgirl Detectives', 'Flowers of the Prison', and 'Nobody Knows', continued working despite battling cancer, completing her final project, 'In the Net', with Kim Seo-ho and Park Gyu-young.