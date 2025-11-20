K-Drama Stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin Announce Wedding After 10 Years of Dating

South Korean actor Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are dating from long time, and they are consider one of the popular couple in K-industry. They first worked together on the TV show Our Blues as part of a large cast. Although they were in the same show, they were not a couple in the story. Fans admired their decision to keep their real-life romance separate from their roles on screen. Power couple of entertainment industry after decades of dating and now they have decided to step into new phase of their life.

According to their management industry AM Entertainment, they couple is all set to exchange vows on December 20 in Seoul. In their official statement they wrote, “Hello, this is AM Entertainment. We would like to share some happy news about our actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin. Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin promised to become each other’s lifelong partners."

Company further added “Their wedding will be held privately on December 20 in Seoul with both families, relatives, and close friends in attendance mentioned. We ask for your warm support and blessings for the couple as they make this precious life decision. Both will remain dedicated to their work as actors and will strive to repay the love you have shown them.”

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin, two of Korea's most recognizable stars, announced their continuing relationship, marking a nearly decade-long romance that began in 2015. Their steadfast partnership, particularly Shin Min-ah’s unwavering support during Kim Woo-bin’s 2017 battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, has solidified their image as one of the industry’s most admired couples.

On work front both of them are making headline for their respective projects. Shin Min-ah, known for ‘Our Blues’ and ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, remains a leading name in romance dramas. Kim Woo-bin, following his return to screens in ‘Our Blues’ and ‘Black Knight,’ has solidified his status as a versatile actor. His drama ‘Genie Make A Wish’ reached Netflix's global top 5 for non-English shows, while his partner's look in the upcoming drama ‘The Remarried Empress’ also garnered significant attention.