K Jayakumar on 30th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 11 : The 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala is all set to kick off on Friday.

On what cinema buffs can expect from the film gala, former MD of Kerala State Film Development Corporation, K Jayakumar, told ANI, " I am happy that I am associated with this festival. In its 30th edition, I came here to inaugurate its media cell. Seeing the size, the scope, the glamour of this festival, I am overwhelmed."

He added, "We started this as a small festival in Calicut 32 years ago. At the time, I was the MD of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. At the time, we did not have much money, but I had trust in Calicut, in the sense that people would support. Among the many festivals in India, this one is perhaps the most vibrant and is owned by the public...We are very happy that the film festival has been instrumental in moulding the film sensibilities of several generations, and that is the worth of this festival."

'Palestine 36' by Annemarie Jacir, a historical drama set during the 1936 Palestinian uprising, will open the festival.

The 30th edition will showcase 206 films from 82 countries across 26 categories, offering festivalgoers a diverse and immersive cinematic experience. It will conclude on December 19.

