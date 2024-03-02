K-Pop star Aoora performs at Abdu Rozik's restaurant launch in Leeds

Mumbai, March 2 K-pop sensation Aoora, who was seen in 'Bigg Boss 17', recently performed at the launch of Abdu Rozik's new culinary venture.

Aoora, who is known for his dynamic performances and captivating vocals, enthralled the audience with not only his K-pop hits but also showcased his love for Indian music.

The singer showcased his versatility and passion as he also performed soulful renditions of Hindi songs.

Aoora attended the launch of Abdu Rozik’s restaurant ‘Habibi’ in Leeds.

Talking about the same, Aoora said: “I would like to congratulate Abdu on his new venture. As far as my performance goes, Music knows no borders; it's a language that speaks to the heart, transcending all barriers.”

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and enthusiasm as Aoora's performance transcended boundaries, uniting fans from different backgrounds in a celebration of music and cultural exchange.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor