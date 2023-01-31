K-pop star Jackson Wang exploring Mumbai in company of Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani

K-pop star Jackson Wang is enjoying every bit of his first-ever trip to India.

A day after enthralling the audience with his performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai, Wang met Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan at his residence.

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram and shared pictures from Roshans meeting with Wang.

In one of the images, Hrithik, his mother Pinkie and his father Rakesh Roshan are seen posing with Wang.

"An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!!!!! The warmth , the love, the respect, humility , rooted , grounded very rare to find such qualities all in one person!!!! The connect was instant ...there was Magic all around...God bless you Jackson...we welcome you into our family... more so he was so happy to pose with our house help.. ALL HEART... that's what @jacksonwang852g7 is ALL About," Pinkie captioned the post.

In another image, we can see Wang giving a tight hug to Pinkie.

Wang, too, shared the images from his meeting with Hrithik and his family.

Apart from Hrithik, Wang also met Disha Patani. In viral pics and clips, the two were seen roaming around the streets of Mumbai and making the most of their time. Disha gave Wang a tour of Mumbai in a vintage carriage.

Other than Jackson wang, artists like AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and Cigarrettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin among others performed at Lollapalooza.

( With inputs from ANI )

