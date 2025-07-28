K Ratul, Bangladeshi Musician, Passes Away from Sudden Cardiac Arrest During Gym Workout at 37

K Ratul, bassist and lead vocalist of the band Owned, died unexpectedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 37-year-old musician collapsed while working out at a gym in the capital’s Uttara area around 3:30 pm on Sunday. He was initially taken to Uttara Crescent Hospital, then moved to Lubana General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The news was confirmed by lyricist Siam Ibn Alam, who has collaborated with the band since their early days together.

He co-founded Owned in 2007 with his brother AK Sami, aiming to create original music with powerful lyrical themes. Their debut album One, released in 2014, earned critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase in the underground rock scene. This success was followed by the band’s second release, Two, in 2017, which further solidified their position in the industry. Besides being a vocalist and bassist, Ratul was also widely respected as a music producer. He was known for his contributions behind the scenes in shaping the sound of many popular albums by several prominent Bangladeshi bands.

AK Sami, AK Ratul and AK Rahul — the three sons of the late popular silver screen actor Jashim — have all been involved in the music scene. In 2007, Sami and Ratul, the elder brothers, founded the band ‘Owned’ with a shared dream of becoming musicians, forming the group with five members. The youngest brother, AK Rahul, is currently a member of the band Trainwreck. Their father, Jashim, died on October 8, 1998, following a brain haemorrhage.