‘क से…’ : Badshah Drops a कryptic Post and celebs Join the Guessing Game

In a move that has the internet buzzing, rapper and entrepreneur Badshah has left fans and the music industry guessing with a cryptic clue. The artist, currently on his US tour and fresh from New York Fashion Week, recently changed his Instagram profile picture to a single, mysterious letter: "क".

He then posted "क से..." on his Instagram, sending his followers and fellow artists into a frenzy of speculation. Internet personality Orry reposted the image on his story and commented "kuch bhi" on Badshah's post. Comedian Samay Raina also reposted it on his story and wrote "comeback." Fellow artists joined in on the guessing game, with comedian Munawar Faruqui writing "Kon likha," singer Sunidhi Chauhan suggesting "Kavi," singer Karan Aujla suggesting "Karan," and RJ Karishma commenting "Karishma."

Fans have been equally intrigued, flooding the comments with their own theories. Guesses ranged from "क से Kavita" to "क से Karishma" and more. The curiosity around the post only grew when Badshah reposted his own story, adding a new clue: "क se commercial."

This mysterious post has created a wave of speculation, leaving everyone to wonder what new secret Badshah is about to reveal.