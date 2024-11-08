"Kaafi log pehle ulta seedha bol rahe the...Arjun proved himself, really happy for him": Ajay Devgn praises his 'Singham Again' co-star

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Arjun Kapoor has not only impressed his fans with his villainous role in 'Singham Again' but also left his co-stars including Ajay Devgn in awe.

Speaking with ANI, Ajay praised Arjun for proving himself all over again, especially after dealing with a difficult phase in his professional life.

" We all are really happy. Finally, Arjun is getting his due as an actor. Earlier many people passed demeaning remarks against him (Pehle kaafi log kuch ulta seedha bol rahe the) but (Arjun with his performance proved them wrong). He proved himself again...For Arjun, the success of 'Singham Again' has come at the right point," he said.

Arjun, who was struggling off late to give box office hits, has finally shown the talent he has.

In an interview with ANI, the 'Ishaqzaade' star discussed the success of Singham Again and reflected on the difficult phase he endured before the release of the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.

"The industry has always supported my work. Even if the movies didn't succeed, people never questioned my ability as an actor. Sometimes, my choices were off, or the execution wasn't right, but that didn't mean I wasn't capable. Sometimes, even those around you can hinder your potential," Arjun explained.

Discussing his setbacks, Arjun added, "Who likes failure? At times, you begin to doubt yourself when failures pile up. In today's world, negativity spreads quickly... People are quick to criticise, and everyone has an opinion. Despite the negativity, you have to keep moving forward and working hard. I started my career with a successful film; audiences gave me immense love then. They understood me, so I never lost faith in them. I trusted that if I delivered good work, success would followand that's exactly what happened with Singham Again."

Arjun expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty for the opportunity to be part of his major franchise."I want to thank Rohit Shetty for choosing me and believing in me. I'm glad I could deliver for him and, in a way, repay his faith," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Arjun shared a series of memes and posts celebrating his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, and the positive reactions from both fans and critics.

He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fuelled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He continued, "To everyone who supported me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. And to those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! This journey feels like my debut all over again, and I still have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, lesson, and all the love and fire!"

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.

