Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 4: Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore in India; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 4: Kaantha has completed its first four days in theatres with a steady performance across Tamil and Telugu markets. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer earned an estimated Rs 1.80 crore on Day 4. This brings its India net total to Rs 15.65 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 4.35 crore on Friday, Rs 5 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.5 crore on Sunday. Monday marked the start of the weekday phase with Rs 1.80 crore.

Kaantha Four-Day India Net Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day 1: 4.35 crore

Day 2: 5 crore

Day 3: 4.5 crore

Day 4: 1.8 crore

Total: 15.65 crore

On Monday, Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 12.85 percent. Morning shows registered 11.31 percent, afternoon 13.81 percent, evening 12.6 percent and night 13.66 percent. Major cities reported varied turnout, with Trichy at 31.5 percent, Pondicherry at 29.25 percent and Chennai at 17 percent. Telugu shows recorded an overall occupancy of 10.91 percent. Morning shows stood at 9.2 percent while afternoon, evening and night shows ranged above 11 percent.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh. Kaantha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

About Kaantha

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha follows superstar TK Mahadevan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as he works on Saantha, Tamil cinema’s first horror film. He collaborates with his former mentor Ayya, and their clash of pride sets off serious consequences. Rana Daggubati plays Inspector Phoenix, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Kumari, a young woman aspiring to become an actor.

Kaantha Trailer