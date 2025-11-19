Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 5: Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Crosses Rs 17 Crore in India - Check Earnings

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 5: Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan earned Rs 1.85 crore on its fifth day at the box office. The film has now reached Rs 17.50 crore in domestic net collections after its first Tuesday, according to Sacnilk report. The movie opened at Rs 4.35 crore on Friday and saw growth over the weekend with Rs 5 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.5 crore on Sunday. Monday’s collection dropped to Rs 1.8 crore, followed by Tuesday’s Rs 1.85 crore.

Day-wise collection of Kaantha

Day 1 – Rs 4.35 crore

Day 2 – Rs 5 crore

Day 3 – Rs 4.5 crore

Day 4 – Rs 1.8 crore

Day 5 – Rs 1.85 crore

Total – Rs 17.50 crore

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh. Kaantha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

About Kaantha

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha follows superstar TK Mahadevan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as he works on Saantha, Tamil cinema’s first horror film. He collaborates with his former mentor Ayya, and their clash of pride sets off serious consequences. Rana Daggubati plays Inspector Phoenix, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Kumari, a young woman aspiring to become an actor.

Kaantha Trailer