Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 6: Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Nears Rs 20 Crore – Check Day-wise Earnings

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 6: Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha collected Rs 1.60 crore on its sixth day at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The historical drama thriller has now earned a total of Rs 19.10 crore domestically, according to the early estimates from Sacnilk. The film recorded a Tamil occupancy of 14.69 percent on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Morning shows drew 11.55 percent, afternoon 17.47 percent, evening 13.28 percent, and night 16.45 percent. Telugu occupancy was 10.93 percent with morning shows at 10.39 percent, afternoon 11.47 percent, evening 11.78 percent, and night 10.06 percent.

Day-wise India net collection (According to Sacnilk): Day 1 – Rs 4.35 crore (Tamil Rs 2.65 crore, Telugu Rs 1.7 crore), Day 2 – Rs 5 crore (Tamil Rs 3.4 crore, Telugu Rs 1.6 crore), Day 3 – Rs 4.5 crore (Tamil Rs 3.1 crore, Telugu Rs 1.4 crore), Day 4 – Rs 1.8 crore (Tamil Rs 1.3 crore, Telugu Rs 0.5 crore), Day 5 – Rs 1.85 crore (Tamil Rs 1.35 crore, Telugu Rs 0.5 crore), Day 6 – Rs 1.60 crore.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh. Kaantha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha follows superstar TK Mahadevan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as he works on Saantha, Tamil cinema’s first horror film. He collaborates with his former mentor Ayya, and their clash of pride sets off serious consequences. Rana Daggubati plays Inspector Phoenix, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Kumari, a young woman aspiring to become an actor.

Kaantha Trailer