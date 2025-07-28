'Kaantha' teaser out: Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani's turbulent bond sparks chaos on set

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 : Dulquer Salmaan has treated his fans with a highly-awaited teaser of his upcoming film 'Kaantha' on his 42nd birthday on Monday.

The Tamil and Telugu bilingual film 'Kaantha' is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and stars Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, along with Dulquer Salmaan.

The two-minute and twelve-second teaser features an estranged relationship between a father and son, portrayed by Samuthirakani and Salmaan, respectively.

The teaser begins with the studio announcement of the film, titled 'Saantha', which is the first Tamil horror film. In the film, Samuthirakani plays the role of a director while Salmaan portrays the character of a superstar in the Tamil film industry.

Leading 'Saantha' is Dulquer Salmaan, a superstar who has been trained all his life by his father (Samuthirakani) to be in films, as per the teaser.

However, as time passes, Salmaan and Samuthirakani seem to develop an unexplained animosity towards each other.

In the teaser, Samuthirakani was seen choking and throwing chairs at Salmaan. However, the disrespect was not one-sided either.

In the teaser, Salmaan appears to be in control of his superstar status in the making of the film, as he has decided on the shots, sequences, and title of the movie.

Originally titled 'Saantha', Salmaan, at the end of the teaser, decides to rename the movie to 'Kaantha'.

The movie is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati under the banner of Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media.

Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media shared the teaser on their YouTube handle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ6O3Lc3JL8

The film's music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar. The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 12, 2025.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the film 'Lucky Bhaskar', which performed well at the box office in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor